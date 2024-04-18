Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: Vineeth Sreenivasan's Film Shines; Makes Over Rs 50 Crore

arshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Crosses
Rs
50
Crore:
Varshangalkku
Shesham
is
one
of
the
latest
sensations
at
the
Malayalam
box
office,
which
is
registering
back-to-back
blockbusters.
Written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
the
movie
which
stars
Pranay
Mohanlal
is
getting
highly
positive
reviews
from
the
critics.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Synopsis
Two
men
named
Murali
and
Venu
leave
Kerala
for
Kodambakam,
Madras
(set
in
the
period)
to
make
it
big.
They
become
friends
and
embark
on
their
dreams.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Earns
Over
Rs
50
Crore
The
movie,
which
was
released
amid
decent
hype
on
April
11,
is
now
going
strong
at
the
box
office
with
solid
occupancy
ratios
and
box
office
figures.
Within
the
first
week
of
its
release,
Varshangalkku
Shesham,
which
was
loved
by
the
audiences
has
crossed
Rs
50
Crore.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
This
period
comedy-drama
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali
Vishwaambaran,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu
Koothuparambu,
Nivin
Pauly
as
Nithin
Mulanthuruthy,
Aju
Varghese
in
a
dual
role
as
Kamukara
Keshavadev
and
Jayan
Keshavadev.
The
movie
also
boasts
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Arjun
Lal
among
many
others
in
prominent
roles.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
who
also
enacted
a
cameo.
Visakh
Subramaniam
produced
the
movie
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
film's
music
and
background
score.
Ranjan
Abraham
worked
as
the
editor
and
Viswajith
Odukkathil
cranked
the
camera.