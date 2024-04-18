Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: Vineeth Sreenivasan's Film Shines; Makes Over Rs 50 Crore

Photo Credit:

arshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 50 Crore: Varshangalkku Shesham is one of the latest sensations at the Malayalam box office, which is registering back-to-back blockbusters. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie which stars Pranay Mohanlal is getting highly positive reviews from the critics.

Varshangalkku Shesham Synopsis

Two men named Murali and Venu leave Kerala for Kodambakam, Madras (set in the period) to make it big. They become friends and embark on their dreams.

Varshangalkku Shesham Earns Over Rs 50 Crore

The movie, which was released amid decent hype on April 11, is now going strong at the box office with solid occupancy ratios and box office figures. Within the first week of its release, Varshangalkku Shesham, which was loved by the audiences has crossed Rs 50 Crore.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast

This period comedy-drama stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali Vishwaambaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu Koothuparambu, Nivin Pauly as Nithin Mulanthuruthy, Aju Varghese in a dual role as Kamukara Keshavadev and Jayan Keshavadev. The movie also boasts Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y.G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Arjun Lal among many others in prominent roles.

Varshangalkku Shesham Crew

The movie was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who also enacted a cameo. Visakh Subramaniam produced the movie under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Amrit Ramnath composed the film's music and background score. Ranjan Abraham worked as the editor and Viswajith Odukkathil cranked the camera.