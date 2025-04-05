4.5 Gang Release Date, Full Cast: Where To Watch Malayalam Original Online? SonyLIV To Premiere First Episode 

Get ready to welcome the quirkiest gang of the year, 4.5 Gang, Sony LIV's latest Malayalam original that blends gritty realism with a darkly hilarious twist. Set in the chaotic underbelly of Trivandrum and based on true events, this dark action comedy is anything but ordinary.

At the heart of the story are four young men and a midget from a slum, who are fed up with being nobodies. All they want is some respect. Their ambitious plan? To run the neighborhood's temple festival. The only thing standing in their way? The brutal local gangster who controls the city's bizarre and fiercely competitive world of milk and flower trades.

Directed by the acclaimed Krishand and produced by Mankind Cinemas, the series features a powerhouse ensemble cast, led by veterans like Jagadish and Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shah, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram and a vibrant mix of rising stars, including Sachin, Santhi Balachandran, Niranj Maniyan Pillai, Sreenath Babu, Shambu Menon, Prashant Alex, Rahul Rajagopal and Vishnu Agasthya. With its unique blend of dark humor, real-life inspiration, and offbeat storytelling, 4.5 Gang promises to be a ride through ambition, misadventure, and the raw heart of a city in turmoil.

4.5 Gang streaming from 29th August only on Sony LIV!