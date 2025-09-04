5 Reasons Why Kammatam Is The Malayalam Thriller You Can’t Miss This Onam!

ZEE5 is stepping into Malayalam originals with a bang, and Kammatam makes for a perfect festive binge. A psychological crime thriller rooted in a true story, the series combines suspense, cultural resonance, and a layered narrative that promises to keep viewers hooked.

Here's why it deserves a spot on your watchlist this Onam:

1. ZEE5's first-ever Malayalam original

Kammatam marks ZEE5's debut in Malayalam storytelling, a milestone moment for the platform. By choosing a bold, true-crime inspired narrative as its first step, the series sets the stage for more regional stories to find a national audience.

2. Inspired by a shocking true story

Based on a controversial murder and financial scam case from Thrissur, the series blurs the line between fact and fiction. The scandal gripped Kerala when it first surfaced, now Kammatam brings it alive with a gripping dramatization that's bound to stir conversation again.

3. A riveting investigation at the core

At the heart of the series is Circle Inspector Antonio George (played by Sudev Nair), whose probe into the suspicious death of a wealthy planter uncovers a web of deceit, betrayal, and moral conflict. It's a story that unfolds like a puzzle, keeping viewers guessing until the very end.

4. Shot with urgency and raw energy

Director Shan Thulasidharan helms the six-episode thriller, a feat that lends the series its taut pace and raw, realistic energy. This isn't glossy crime drama; it's gritty storytelling that feels immediate and immersive.

5. Perfect festive binge

Releasing on September 5th, right in time for Onam, Kammatam blends the excitement of a high-stakes crime thriller with the cultural timing of a major festival. For audiences looking for something sharp, thrilling, and thought-provoking this season, it's the ultimate pick.

Tune in to Kammatam, streaming September 4th, only on ZEE5!