Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Asif Ali Starrer Movie Online

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali OTT Release: The Malayalam comedy-drama Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, starring Asif Ali in the lead, is set for its digital release following a theatrical run earlier this year. The film, directed by debutant Sethunath Padmakumar and produced by Naisam Salam, originally hit theaters on June 6, 2025. After its cinema release, the courtroom-based satire is now making its way to OTT, where audiences who missed its theatrical run can finally catch it online.

The streaming platform ZEE5 announced that Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali will begin streaming on October 17, 2025. Alongside the announcement, the platform released a trailer on social media with the caption: "Objection..! Too much fun in this courtroom. The funniest case of the year begins on ZEE5 from October 17!"

Plot Overview

The film, according to the makers, revolves around Sahadevan, whose married life is disrupted by an unforeseen event that turns his world upside down. In his struggle to reclaim his dignity, he faces a society that presents itself as progressive but may expose a harsher reality. Will justice prevail, or is the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' merely a hollow ideal?

Cast and Crew

Asif Ali leads the ensemble cast, which includes Thulasi, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Aseez Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, and Shreya Rukmini. The supporting lineup features seasoned actors like Vijayakumar, Joji, Balachandran Chullikkad, Neeraja Rajendran, and Premnath, contributing to the film's diverse character landscape.

The film's cinematography is handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, while Sobin Soman serves as the editor. Music for the film is composed by Bijibal, Rahul Raj, Muthu, and Christy Joby, with the background score by Rahul Raj. Lyrics are penned by Manu Manjith and Muthu. Art direction is by Sabu Ram, and sound design is overseen by Dhanush Nayanar, with Vipin Nair handling sound mixing.

With Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali arriving on ZEE5, the courtroom comedy-drama is expected to find a new audience base online, offering a mix of humor and social commentary that extends beyond its initial theatrical reach.