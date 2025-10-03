Malayalam Actor Jayaram Clarifies His Link With The Accused In Sabarimala Gold Plate Row

Jayaram on Sabarimala Gold Plate Row: Actor Jayaram, currently in the spotlight for his role in the recently released Kantara: Chapter 1, has responded to questions regarding the ongoing controversy over the Sabarimala temple gold plate and allegations involving Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti. Speaking to Asianet News on October 3, 2025, Jayaram said that the pooja seen in circulating visuals did not take place at his home and that he attended the event solely at Unnikrishnan Potti's invitation. He added that his first interaction with Unnikrishnan occurred at Sabarimala and not in Chennai.

According to Jayaram, the ceremony shown in the visuals took place at a factory in Ambattur, Tamil Nadu, and not at his residence. He also mentioned that he invited singer Veeramani Raju to the event and considered it an honor at the time.

Speaking to Reporter TV Live, Jayaram stated that after the pooja in Ambattur, he requested Unnikrishnan Potti to bring the gold plates to his home for a small pooja there. Following this, a ceremony was held at his residence, attended by Kumar of Kumaram Silks, actor Jayam Ravi, and his family. Veeramani Raju and his son performed at this ceremony, according to Jayaram.

Jayaram clarified that he did not make any donations during the ceremony except for giving dakshina to the poojaris and ₹500 as dakshina to Unnikrishnan Potti. The visuals currently circulating date back to 2019. The actor explained that the display was of the gold plate of the door frame of Sabarimala temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Meanwhile, investigations into Unnikrishnan Potti's activities have intensified. Unnikrishnan Potti, identified as one of the sponsors of the Sabarimala gold plate, is reportedly under scrutiny by the Travancore Devaswom Board's vigilance wing and the secret investigation department. Preliminary findings suggest that he has been involved in financial transactions worth several crores, including land deals registered in his name as well as in the names of his wife and mother. Asianet News reported that over a three-year period, land transactions exceeding ₹30 crore have been recorded, with a former Devaswom contractor reportedly acting as Unnikrishnan Potti's intermediary.

Sabarimala Gold Plate Controversy

Deccan Herald, in its October 2 report, notes that Unnikrishnan Potti, a native of Pulimathu in Thiruvananthapuram, previously served as an assistant priest at Srirampura temple and later at Sabarimala. He is believed to have acted as a mediator for significant donations from devotees in multiple South Indian states. Alleged procedural lapses in 2019, when gold plating for the Sabarimala 'Dwarapalaka' idols was sent to Chennai for repair without proper permission, reportedly led to discrepancies in the recorded weight of the gold plating. Authorities later recovered some of the missing items from Unnikrishnan Potti's family members.

Unnikrishnan has denied wrongdoing and stated that all requested documents will be provided to the courts and devaswom authorities. The ongoing inquiry has also attracted political attention, with opposition leaders demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The investigation into the Sabarimala gold plate controversy continues, with authorities focusing on financial irregularities, historical temple donations, and the involvement of various intermediaries in past fundraising activities.