After Storm, Is Parvathy Thiruvothu Teaming Up With Bejoy Nambiar?

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is on an exciting creative streak. After making news for leading Hrithik Roshan's production debut Storm, buzz now suggests she might be collaborating with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

The speculation began after Bejoy shared a picture of Parvathy that appeared to be taken on a set. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Thirteen years back, I saw her on the big screen in Maryaan and was absolutely mesmerized! After multiple attempts, we finally managed to do something together! Thank you @par_vathy! Hopefully, we won't have to wait another 13 years to work together again!"

While neither has confirmed anything, the image has sparked curiosity about what could be brewing between the two. Adding fuel to the chatter is the fact that Parvathy and Bejoy have been long-time friends, often seen cheering for each other's work. So, while it could easily be a casual moment captured between friends, many believe this might finally be the collaboration fans have been waiting for.

A partnership between Parvathy Thiruvothu and Bejoy Nambiar would feel entirely organic - both are known for their bold creative choices and emotional depth, with artistic sensibilities that naturally align. Following her upcoming project Storm, if Parvathy does team up with Bejoy, it could mark another compelling chapter in her ever-evolving journey.