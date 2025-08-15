AMMA Election 2025: Malayalam Actors' Body Votes Today; Will Mammootty And Mohanlal Take Part?

AMMA Election 2025: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is holding its internal elections today against a backdrop of sharp disagreements, public allegations, and an unusually competitive field. According to Reporter Live, voting began at 10 a.m. at a hotel in Kochi and will continue until 1 p.m., with results expected by late afternoon.

The election comes after a turbulent few months for the organization. AMMA's previous executive committee, led by Mohanlal, resigned on August 27 last year following mounting criticism linked to the Hema Committee report. The leadership changeover was triggered by intense debates within the association, leading to one of the most hotly contested polls in AMMA's history.

According to Manorama Online, a total of 507 members, including 233 women, are eligible to cast their votes. While several prominent actors, such as Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi, are expected to participate, veteran actor Mammootty is unlikely to attend, as he is currently in Chennai.

Multiple Candidates Vie for Key Positions in AMMA Leadership Polls

The presidential contest has drawn significant attention, with actors Devan and Shwetha Menon vying for the top post. Shwetha's candidacy has not been without controversy, as allegations regarding her past film roles have surfaced during the campaign period.

For the position of general secretary, Raveendran and Kukku Parameswaran are the contenders. Kukku too has faced pushback from some women members. The race for vice-president includes Jayan Cherthala, Lakshmipriya, and Nasser Lathif, from whom two will be chosen.

The treasurer's position will be decided between Unni Shivapal and Anoop Chandran. The joint secretary post has already been filled, with Anziba Hassan elected unopposed.

Elections are also being held for seats in the executive committee. Candidates in the general category include Kailash, Sijoy Varghese, Rony David, Tiny Tom, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Vinu Mohan, Nandu Poduval, and Joy Mathew. The women's reservation quota has drawn five contenders, Neena Kurup, Sajitha Betti, Sarayu Mohan, Asha Aravind, and Anjali Nair, competing for four reserved seats.

Observers note that the combination of high-profile candidates, unresolved disputes, and allegations has created an unusually tense atmosphere for the elections. The final count, scheduled for completion by around 4 p.m., will reveal who takes charge of one of the Malayalam film industry's most influential bodies.