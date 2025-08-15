AMMA Election 2025: Shwetha Menon Elected As First Women President; Know Those Who Didn't Vote

AMMA Election 2025: The elections for the office bearers of AMMA, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, concluded on Friday with notable outcomes. Shwetha Menon emerged as the president, defeating fellow actor Devan in a closely watched contest. This marks a significant moment in the organization's history, as women have now been elected to the two top posts for the first time.

Kukku Parameswaran was elected as the general secretary, overcoming actor Raveendran, while Unni Shivapal won the treasurer's post, defeating Anoop Chandran. Anziba Hassan secured the joint secretary position unopposed, after the other 12 candidates who had filed nominations for the post withdrew.

In addition to these results, women also succeeded in the vice-president elections. Lakshmipriya and Jayan Cherthala were elected to the two vice-president positions. According to an Asianet news report, the elections saw participation from 298 members, reflecting a turnout of 58 percent, a notable dip from the 70 percent recorded in the previous polls.

Notable Absences Mark AMMA Election

Despite the high-profile nature of the election, several prominent actors did not participate in the voting process. According to Reporter Live, actors Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Jayaram, Indrajith, and Urvashi were among those who abstained from voting. The reasons for their absence were not publicly disclosed.

Observers noted that the election was highly competitive, with intense campaigns for most key positions. The combination of high-profile candidates and closely contested posts made the voting process a significant event in the Malayalam film industry.

With the results now declared, the newly elected executive team will assume charge of one of the industry's most influential associations. The outcome not only highlights the increasing presence of women in leadership roles within AMMA but also sets the stage for future developments in the organization's governance and activities.

Further insights into the new team's plans and policy directions are expected in the coming weeks.