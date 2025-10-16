Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese: Wedding News Surprises Fans, ‘I Chose The Right Man,’ She Says On Insta

Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese: Malayalam actress Archana Kavi has officially tied the knot with Rick Varghese, marking a new chapter in her personal life. The news of her marriage, which came on October 16, 2025, took many fans by surprise.

Yesterday, in her Instagram story, Archana wrote, "I can say proudly that I chose the right man in this worst generation. I wish this for everyone." Now, the news of the actress's marriage has been officially confirmed.

Journalist and talk show host Dhanya Varma shared the news with her followers, posting a photo and video from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram story. Sharing this, Dhanya Varma wrote, "And my darling is married!!!! Archana Kavi and Rick Varghese." Following her announcement, social media platforms quickly filled with messages of congratulations and best wishes for the couple.

Archana Kavi's Career and Personal Life

This is Archana Kavi's second marriage. She was previously married to stand-up comedian Abish Mathew; the couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot on January 23, 2016, at Vallarpadam Church in Kerala. They eventually divorced in 2021. Over the years, Archana has spoken openly about her divorce and her mental health struggles, frequently engaging with her fans on social media and sharing insights into her personal journey.

Archana Kavi began her career in the Malayalam film industry with her debut in Neelathamara, where she played a key role that brought her into the public eye. She later continued acting in a variety of films before stepping away from the industry for a period. After a hiatus of nearly nine years, Archana made a return to cinema with the film Identity, marking her comeback to the big screen.

In addition to her work in films, Archana has also been involved in other ventures, including television appearances and a boutique business in Kochi. Her interactions with fans have been consistent over the years, often sharing updates about her personal life and professional projects online.

While details about the wedding were shared sparingly, the photos and videos posted by Dhanya Varma provided a glimpse of the event. As Archana Kavi embarks on this new phase of her personal life, fans are expected to continue following both her professional projects and personal milestones closely.