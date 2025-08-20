Arya Badai Second Marriage: Arya-Sibin's Wedding Pics Go Viral; WHO Is Her Ex-Husband? Why Did They Separate?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@skabhijithphotography, @rohit_suseelan

Arya Badai Second Marriage: Malayalam film industry's beloved actress Arya Badai recently surprised fans and well-wishers by tying the knot for the second time. Known for her versatile roles and charming screen presence, Arya's latest personal milestone marks a fresh and hopeful chapter in her life. Arya Badai (real name: Arya Babu) and her beau Sibin Benjamin exchanged vows in a private, intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The event, kept under wraps until the last moment, was a heartfelt celebration of love and commitment. Arya's radiant smile and graceful demeanor once again captured the hearts of all present.

Arya Badai-Sibin Wedding Pics: Who Is Sibin Bejamin? Meet Arya's Second Husband

On Wednesday (August 20), Arya Badai, a well-known name in the Malayalam showbiz, tied the knot once again. Months after getting engaged, Arya and Sibin Benjamin aka 'DJ Sibin' got married in an intimate and traditional ceremony.

Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony, with her daughter from her first marriage by her side, the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestant captioned her Instagram post, "A day full of love , a lifetime to go ❤️

20/08/2025 ... 💗"

Arya's husband (second) Sibin Benjamin aka DJ Sibin is a man of many talents. According to his Instagram bio, he is an actor, writer, director and choreographer by profession. He is also the co-founder of 'The Artists' Dance Fam'. Sibin had also participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam S6. Arya-Sibin have been together for years before finally exchanging wedding vows.

Arya Badai & DJ Sibin Age Gap

According to a Times Now report, Arya's second husband Sibin Benjamin is currently 33 years old. On the other hand, model-turned-actress and host Arya is said to be 34 years old. That means Arya's is nearly a year older than her now-husband.

Arya Badai First Husband Name, Photo: Who Is Rohit Suseelan? Why Did They Get Divorced?

For those unversed, this is not Arya's first marriage. The Meppadiyan actress was previously married to IT engineer Rohit Suseelan back in 2008 and welcomed daughter Roya. They got married when she was in her early 20s. Reportedly, Arya and Rohit got divorced in 2018. Rohit is said to be the brother of actress Archana Suseelan.

In an interview with Manorama, Arya had once revealed that she felt too young and emotionally unprepared to manage her marriage. She admitted that it eventually affected her marriage with Rohit.