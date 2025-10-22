Balti Box Office Collection: Shane Nigam-Shanthanu Bhagyaraj’s Film Totals ₹9.15 Crore In Kerala After 26 Days

Balti Box Office Collection: Released on September 26, the Malayalam-Tamil sports action drama Balti, written and directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, continues to screen in theaters across Kerala as it enters its 27th day.

According to box office tracker AB George, Balti has grossed an estimated ₹9.15 crore in Kerala so far. On its 26th day, October 21, the film collected approximately ₹1.20 lakh.

Story, Cast, Crew Of Balti

Set in Velampalayam, Balti revolves around the Panjami Raiders, a kabaddi team whose members dominate local streets with skill and pride. The story explores how love, betrayal, and inter-gang rivalries transform close friends into opponents, focusing on themes of justice and revenge. The film's bilingual dialogues in Malayalam and Tamil highlight regional nuances.

The cast is led by Shane Nigam, alongside Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, marking his return to Malayalam cinema after 16 years, and Preethi Asrani. Supporting roles are played by Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith, and Selvaraghavan.

The film was written and directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, with production handled by Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions. The music and original score were composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Cinematography was overseen by Alex J. Pulickal, while editing was managed by Shivkumar V. Panicker. Action choreography was led by Action Sandhosh and Vicky. Visual effects were executed by Accel Media and Foxdot Media, with the DI handled by Color Planet Studios and colorist Srik Varier refining the film's look. Audiography was managed by Vishnu Govind, while RP Bala directed the dubbing process.

The production was supported by co-producer Sherin Rachel Santhosh, executive producer Sandeep Narayan, and creative director Vava Nujumudeen. Additional members of the crew included Ashik S (art), T D Ramakrishnan (additional dialogues), Melwy J (costumes), Jithesh Poyya (makeup), and project coordinator Benny Kattapanna. Post-production saw contributions from associate directors Sabarinath, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Samson Sebastian, and Melbin Mathew.

The upcoming weekend collections will indicate the remaining audience interest in Kerala as Balti continues its fourth week in theaters. Recent daily collections suggest a decline in turnout, reflecting the natural tapering of a long theatrical run.