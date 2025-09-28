Balti Kerala Box Office Collection Day 2: Shane Nigam And Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Film Outperforms Day 1

Balti Kerala Box Office Collection: The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual sports action drama Balti continues to draw audiences to theaters across Kerala, completing its second day with promising box office figures.

According to industry tracker AB George, the film grossed over ₹1 crore on its second day in Kerala alone, pushing its two-day total close to ₹2 crore. Notably, the second-day earnings surpassed the opening day's numbers, indicating positive word of mouth and steady footfall as the weekend unfolds.

Released on September 26, Balti marks the directorial debut of Unni Sivalingam and features a cast led by Shane Nigam and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. The film also stars Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, and Poornima Indrajith in key roles. Produced by STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions, the movie was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil to cater to audiences from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Balti Marks Shane Nigam's 25th Lead Role

The film first entered the spotlight in July 2024, when it was announced under the tentative name Shane Nigam 25 to mark the actor's 25th lead role. Its final title, Balti, was confirmed in June 2025. Shooting commenced in December 2024 and continued until March 2025, with key sequences captured across locations such as Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Pollachi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Alex J. Pulikkal, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, and music composer Sai Abhyankkar, whose background score supports the film's sports sequences and action-driven narrative.

Set in Velampalayam, a town on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border where kabaddi is more than a pastime, the story follows the Panjami Raiders, a formidable local kabaddi team. The plot explores how friendships fracture when loyalty, love, and betrayal collide, leading to rivalries both on and off the court.

With strong initial numbers and a positive response on social media, Balti continues its third day in theaters with growing momentum. Whether the film can maintain this pace will determine its longer-term box office prospects in Kerala and beyond. For now, early collections suggest that the debutant director's sports drama has secured a solid start.