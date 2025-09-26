Balti X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Shane Nigam Starrer Malayalam-Tamil Sports Action Film

Balti X Review: The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual sports action film Balti has officially opened in cinemas, drawing attention from viewers. Released on September 26, 2025, the film stars Shane Nigam alongside Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, and Poornima Indrajith. Directed and written by first-time filmmaker Unni Sivalingam, Balti is produced by STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions.

As the film hits theaters, viewers have started sharing their thoughts on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). The movie had already sparked online discussions before its release, and more audience reactions are expected over the coming hours and throughout the weekend.

From Production to Plot: Key Details About Balti

The project first came to public attention in mid-2024 when it was referred to as Shane Nigam 25, marking the actor's 25th lead role. The finalized title, Balti, was confirmed the following year. Filming reportedly ran for several months, covering locations across Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Pollachi. The production team includes cinematographer Alex J. Pulikkal, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, and music composer Sai Abhyankkar, whose soundtrack supports the film's mix of sports drama and gritty action.

Set in Velampalayam, a town on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border where kabaddi is more than a pastime, Balti follows the Panjami Raiders, a kabaddi team whose members dominate local tournaments and the surrounding streets. The narrative explores the bonds and fractures within the group as themes of loyalty, betrayal, and personal rivalries lead to an intense showdown. While the story revolves around the physicality of the sport, it also examines the consequences when friendship and ambition collide.

As the first directorial venture of Unni Sivalingam and a milestone in Shane Nigam's career, Balti is now in theaters. How it resonates with a wider audience will become clearer in the coming days as word of mouth and box office figures emerge.