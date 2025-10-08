Bhutan Car Smuggling Case: ED Raid At Mammootty, Dulquer & Prithviraj's Houses; Properties Under Scanner

Bhutan Car Smuggling Case New Update: The Kerala film industry is now buzzing with the explosive developments in the Bhutan Car Smuggling Case, as some of its biggest stars find themselves under the Enforcement Directorate's radar. Names like Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with actor Amit Chakkalakkal, have surfaced in connection with this high-profile investigation. The case has sent shockwaves through Mollywood, given the stature of those involved and the gravity of the allegations. This scandal is stirring intense discussions across social media and news outlets, with fans and industry insiders alike closely watching every new update. And now, we hear that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has turned up the heat with a raid.

Bhutan Car Smuggling Case Latest Update: After Customs, ED Raids Mammootty House

Mammootty's Chennai property has reportedly come under the Enforcement Directorate's spotlight, adding momentum to a series of high-profile raids targeting celebrities linked to alleged tax evasion and illegal imports. According to a report by India Today, two ED officers, accompanied by CRPF personnel, are currently conducting searches at the Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Chennai residence, which also houses his production company.

Confirming the operation, news agency ANI stated that the ED's Kochi Zonal Office launched extensive raids on Wednesday across 17 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. These coordinated searches are part of an ongoing probe into the smuggling of luxury vehicles and unauthorized foreign exchange dealings.

The raids are spread over several districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, including houses of Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The ED has also conducted searches at Mammootty's residences in Panampally Nagar and Kadavanthra, Ernakulam, as per The Indian Express Kerala. In addition, several vehicle dealers' homes across five districts are under investigation. The agency confirmed that these actions relate to violations of FEMA regulations.

Custom Raid In Bhutan Car Smuggling Case

This high-profile case, which first surfaced as part of Customs' "Operation Numkhor", has already seen the seizure of 33 luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled through Bhutan to evade hefty import duties. Among these was a Land Rover linked to Dulquer Salmaan, who had previously filed a petition in the High Court seeking the release of the vehicle seized by Customs.