Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam: Gizele Thakral Gets Massive Support After Shanavas Shanu's Hypocritical Nomination

In the first episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, contestant Shanavas Shanu drew sharp criticism after he nominated fellow housemate Gizele Thakral, citing her choice of clothes as the reason. The actor, who has often been seen in casual shorts himself in the house, accused Gizele of dressing in a way that he deemed inappropriate for Kerala culture, a move that didn't sit well with viewers at all.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM75oG7pIbG/?igsh=Z2ljYXB3bW1rNGZ5

Social media quickly erupted, with netizens slamming Shanavas for his outdated and hypocritical take. Many pointed out that the very logic he used against Gizele could be applied to his own wardrobe choices. Comments flooded in calling out his double standards where one user writes, "Brother, according to Kerala culture, the dress you are wearing is a not appropriate as well." Another user wrote, "Did he wear the outfit that suits the Kerala culture?", followed by another one, "He is living 2000 years before". One user came in support for Gizele's choice of clothing, "It's one's choice to wear what kind of dress.. this is 2025." What was meant to be a reason for nomination quickly turned into a lesson in personal freedom and equality with fans reminding Shanavas that clothing is a personal choice, and respect goes beyond cultural gatekeeping.

Gizele, known for her confident demeanor and unapologetic style, earned major support online. Viewers lauded her for staying unbothered and not dimming her personality to fit regressive norms. With the tide of public sentiment firmly in her favour, Gizele seems to have struck a chord with the audience, one that champions individuality, modern values, and calling out hypocrisy when it's due.