Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Adhila Kneels & Proposes To Noora, Lesbian Couple's Heartfelt Moment Wins Applause

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, now in its eighth week, has been witnessing its usual share of drama, tasks, and eliminations. The seventh week saw the popular hotel task unfold along with the elimination of contestant Rena Fathima during the weekend episode. The task featured former finalists Shiyas Kareem from Season 1 and Sobha Viswanath from Season 5 as special guests, followed by Riyas Salim entering the house to continue the hotel-themed activity.

However, what drew nationwide attention was an emotional moment between contestants Adhila and Noora during the seventh week. The lesbian couple, who had entered the house as partners but later were asked to participate as separate contestants, shared a heartfelt proposal that quickly became a trending topic on social media.

During the hotel task, Adhila, playing the role of the hotel owner's daughter, proposed to Noora, who was portraying a janitor, by kneeling and offering a rose and a ring. She asked, "Will you be my girl forever?" Noora accepted the proposal, and the two embraced and kissed in front of their fellow contestants. The proposal was encouraged by guest Sobha Viswanath, who prompted Adhila to express her feelings openly in front of the housemates.

Adhila's Proposal Sparks Conversations On Inclusivity

The moment carried an added emotional weight as it came just days after contestant Lakshmi made a controversial remark implying that people like Adhila and Noora were "not welcome in homes." Host Mohanlal addressed the comment during the weekend episode, assuring the couple that they were welcome and emphasizing inclusivity. Social media users have since expressed widespread support for Adhila and Noora, highlighting the proposal as a meaningful and inclusive moment on the Bigg Boss show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has announced the nomination list for its eighth week. Out of the 15 contestants remaining, 11 have been placed on this week's nomination list. Noora is exempted from nominations after winning the Kireedayudham task, while this week's captain, Oneal, is also safe from nomination. The contestants up for eviction this week are Akbar, Aryan, Gizele, Sabuman, Shanavas, Adhila, Abhilash, Lakshmi, Binny, Aneesh, and Jishin.

The show continues to combine entertainment with conversations on diversity and acceptance, as moments like Adhila's proposal resonate with viewers and spark discussions on social media nationwide.