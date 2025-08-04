Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aneesh Chosen As First Week Captain Despite Opposition From Housemates, Here's Why

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which premiered on Sunday, August 3, has already delivered its first major twist within the opening days of the show. In a surprising move, Aneesh, a commoner contestant from Thrissur, has been named the first captain of the season, despite receiving the most opposition from fellow housemates during the selection process.

As per the format, Bigg Boss appoints one contestant as captain every week. The captain is granted certain privileges, including immunity from the eviction process and specific powers within the house. The selection typically involves identifying the week's best performer, followed by a task to determine the final winner.

According to a report by Asianet News, the contestants who were interested in becoming the first week captain were asked to participate in an assessment, during which fellow housemates had to justify why the other candidates were unfit for the role. Each contestant had to smear shaving cream on the face of the person they were voting against.

Aneesh, who has already attracted criticism both inside and outside the house, received the most opposition during the task. Many housemates openly voiced their disapproval of his captaincy candidacy. It was widely assumed that he would not make it past this round. However, in a twist orchestrated by Bigg Boss, Aneesh was ultimately declared the winner.

Bigg Boss justified the unexpected decision by referencing this season's catchline, that is, "Eezhinte Pani," suggesting that Season 7 would involve unconventional moves and unpredictable developments. The implication seemed to be that the one who draws the most resistance might just be the one to gain power, a theme that may set the tone for future weeks.

Commoner to Captain: Aneesh's Journey Into the Bigg Boss House

Aneesh's entry into the house came through the MyG Future Contest, a competition designed to give commoners a chance at the Bigg Boss title. He reportedly took a five-year leave from his government job to participate in the show.

With 19 contestants now settling into the house, the first week has already revealed that Season 7 intends to challenge assumptions and shake up established norms. How Aneesh manages his captaincy in the face of widespread disapproval will likely shape the dynamics of the house in the coming days.