Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant: Who Is Adhila Noora? Meet Lesbian Couple Who Is Part Of BBM 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Adila: Things are about to take a turn in the Malayalam TV industry as the biggest reality show has launched. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Bigg Boss Malayalam. The seventh season of the show premiered with a blockbuster episode on Sunday (August 3) on Asianet.

A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Asianet is all set to entertain the audience with a new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, promising blockbuster entertainment. From new twists and turns to an interesting line-up of contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will be loaded with excitement. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the show a successful affair. Expect the unexpected in the new season as the entertainment quotient has been increased.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 (2025) ever since Asianet unveiled the first promo. The show remained in the headlines ahead of the premiere episode due to the constant buzz about the contestants list.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 CONTESTANT: WHO IS ADHILA NASARIN? WHO IS FATIMA NOORA?

Adhila and Noora are the contestants who have promised to impress the audience with their charm and positivity. The lesbian couple engaged in a legal battle for their love, earning appreciation from the general public and LGBTQIA community for their struggle and never-ending determination.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Adhila and Noora are cybersecurity analysts.

As they celebrated their third anniversary, Adhila shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, "Three years ago, on this very day, we didn't just start living together - we were united by the court, by truth, by love, and by the courage to fight for it. The judiciary gave us back our freedom, our choice, and the right to be with each other - and for that, we are forever grateful."

"We've lived these three years without anyone's guidance, rules, or restrictions. No "you should do this," no "you shouldn't do that." Just us - raw, real, and completely free. We built a home with love, not fear. A space where we don't hide, where we don't pretend, and where we love us more than we care about society's judgment," Adhila added.

"These 3 years taught us who to trust and when to trust our gut - because some who acted like they loved us only tried to use us. But we stood tall, stronger, and wiser - above all the noise, above all the hate. To those who truly love us, thank you - from the deepest part of our hearts. And to those who don't, we still hope you learn what love really looks like. Because this? This is just the beginning of our forever," she concluded her post.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will air on Asianet at 9:30pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.