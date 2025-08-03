Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant: Who Is Renu Sudhi? Model Enters Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant Renu Sudhi: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an entertaining season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2025 as the show has been officially launched on Asianet on Sunday (August 3).

What a fantastic way to kick-off the show in style! Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has been trending non-stop on social media ever since the first promo was unveiled. Mohanlal is back with a bang to host yet another exciting season.

A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Asianet is all set to entertain the audience with a new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, promising blockbuster entertainment. From new twists and turns to an interesting line-up of contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will be loaded with excitement. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the show a successful affair. Expect the unexpected in the new season as the entertainment quotient has been increased.

WHO IS RENU SUDHI? BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 CONTESTANT IS WIFE OF...

Renu Sudhi is the new contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, who has promised to showcase her charisma in the show. Did you know Renu Sudhi is the wife of late comedian Kollam Sudhi? She grabbed eyeballs with her photoshoots after they went viral on social media.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 is available for streaming online on JioHotstar.