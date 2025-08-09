Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestants Fees: Anumol Vs Renu Vs Shanavas; Who's The Highest Paid Participant?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@anumol_rs_karthu_, @shanavasactor, @renu_sudhi

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Highest Paid Contestant: The wait is over, and the stage is set! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has officially kicked off, and it's already delivering on all fronts-glamour, chaos, surprises, and of course, the unmistakable charm of Mohanlal at the helm.

As the iconic actor steps back into the role of host, fans are once again glued to their screens. Mohanlal's effortless wit, calm authority, and emotionally grounded interactions continue to be the heart of the show-anchoring the whirlwind inside the house. The interesting line-up of contestants is one of the highlights of the BB Malayalam Season 7. Wondering who is the highest-paid contestant of the season? Is it Anumol RS? Or Shanavas Shanu? Or is it the wife of late actor Kollam Sudhi, Renu Sudhi?

Inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house, the drama is brewing early. Within days, viewers have witnessed subtle mind games, heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and even some budding friendships. The house may look glamorous, but the psychological battle has begun-and no one is safe.

Outside, the buzz is louder than ever. From Twitter trends to fan theories on YouTube, BBM7 has taken over the Malayalam entertainment space. The show's TRP is soaring, and the curiosity around each contestant's game plan is keeping audiences hooked.

With the first elimination around the corner, tension is high. Whispers of strategy, last-minute alliances, and audience polls have set the stage for a nail-biting weekend. Who will win hearts? Who will be shown the door? The guessing game is on!

Just a day into the season, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 wasted no time in turning the heat up. Earlier this week, each of the 19 housemates named two contestants they wanted evicted. The nominations were anything but predictable. The eight contestants who made it to the first nomination list of this season are - Shaitya, Ranjeet, Nevin, Renu Sudhi, Aryan Kathuria, Anumol RS, Sarika K B and Gizele Thakral.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Highest Paid Contestant Name & Photo

According to a Filmibeat report, both Anumol RS and Renu Sudhi are reportedly taking home Rs 50,000 per day, making them the highest-paid contestants of this season, hosted by Mohanlal.

Reportedly, Appani Sarath and Shanavas Shanu are getting paid Rs 35,000 (approx.) per day. On the other hand, model-actress Gizele Thakral's per-day salary is estimated to be around Rs 30,000.