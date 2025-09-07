Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Appani Sarath Evicted, Is Shaitya Santhosh Next? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: In Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, actor Appani Sarath was officially evicted from the reality show. His exit came as a surprise to many viewers, as he had expressed a desire to remain in the house for a few more days. Following the elimination, Sarath spoke to host Mohanlal, sharing his reflections on his time in the show and appealing to viewers for understanding.

Sarath reflected on his time in the house, noting that staying there was challenging and that he never intended any conflict. He expressed surprise at how long he lasted in the competition, emphasized that he holds no grudges, and asked viewers for forgiveness if he had made any mistakes. He also conveyed gratitude for the audience's support and stated that he is moving forward with happiness and blessings, remaining committed to his career as an actor.

Sarath's exit marks a significant development in the ongoing season, which has seen intense competition and several unexpected evictions. Earlier, contestant Renu Sudhi also left the show after repeatedly requesting permission to exit. Bigg Boss accepted her appeal during the weekend episode, and Mohanlal spoke to her about the decision on air.

Shaitya Santhosh Faces Possible Elimination

The fifth week's nomination list includes Anumol, Abhilash, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Adhila, Noora, Binny, Aryan, Aneesh, Shaitya Santhosh, Akbar, Shanavas, Rena Fathima, Gizele, and Appani Sarath. House captain Nevin and the five new wild card entrants are exempt from nominations this week.

Following Sarath's departure, speculation has grown around Shaitya Santhosh, who is reportedly under threat of elimination. However, this can only be confirmed once the upcoming Sunday episode airs and the results are officially revealed.

As the show progresses into its sixth week, viewers continue to closely follow the interactions, strategies, and performances of the remaining contestants. With tensions rising and several contestants still in the running, the next few episodes are expected to shape the trajectory of the competition and determine which participants will remain in contention.