Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Aryan At Risk? Check Voting Trends And Possible Evictions This Week

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is now in its fourth week, and with the weekend eviction approaching, the competition inside the house is heating up. As of now, four contestants have been eliminated from the competition. Ranjeet was the first to leave, followed by Bincy in the second week. Last week saw a double elimination with Sariga P G and Sarika K B exiting the house.

The current lineup of contestants still in the running includes Abhilash, Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Binny, Gizele, Nevin, Noora, Oneal, Rena, Renu, Sarath, Shaitya, and Shanavas. Among them, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination this week: Oneal, Noora, Renu, Binny, Aryan, Abhilash, and Adhila.

Unofficial Polls Highlight Aryan as the Contender Most at Risk This Week

Early insights from unofficial online polls suggest that the competition is particularly tight. Data from the fan-tracking site biggbossmalayalamvoting shows Noora leading with around 21.6% of audience votes, followed by Adhila at 15.9%. Binny has 13.0%, while Abhilash, Renu, and Oneal each hold 13.4%. Aryan is currently at 8.6%, indicating he may be at risk of eviction if the trends hold.

Aryan's situation has drawn particular attention in recent days. It appears that his attitude inside the house has put him in danger of eviction. During one of the tasks, which required contestants to shave their heads, Aryan refused to participate. His argumentative tone and dismissive attitude during the task can be perceived as having upset both fellow contestants and viewers.

Tensions escalated further during an emotionally charged segment in which co-contestant Shaitya shared a personal story. Aryan's reaction, which included laughing during the segment, was widely perceived as insensitive. The situation intensified when he reportedly threw a slipper at Abhilash after being called out for his behavior, a move that sparked criticism online.

Additionally, his interactions with host Mohanlal during the weekend episode were reportedly seen by viewers as dismissive and disrespectful, adding to the scrutiny around his position in the house.

While the official eviction results for Week 4 are yet to be announced, current voting patterns and recent house behavior suggest that Aryan may be among the contestants at the greatest risk of leaving the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this week.