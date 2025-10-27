Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Aryan Evicted As Finale Nears; Nevin Faces Action Over Recent Incident

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: With just two weeks remaining for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 to wrap up, the competition inside the house is getting more intense. The latest weekend episode saw yet another elimination as Aryan was evicted, bringing the contestant count down to eight.

Except for Adhila and Shanavas, all the others, including Aneesh, Sabuman, Noora, Anumol, Akbar, Nevin, and Aryan, had been nominated. As the eviction segment began, tension visibly filled the house. Host Mohanlal first announced Anumol's safety, confirming that she had been saved by audience votes. He later declared that Sabuman, Aneesh, Noora, and Akbar were also safe from eviction.

This left Nevin and Aryan as the two contestants facing elimination. When asked about their thoughts, Aryan admitted that he was too overwhelmed to respond. Moments later, Mohanlal revealed that Nevin was safe, while Aryan had been evicted. Aryan accepted the decision gracefully.

Nevin Faces Disciplinary Action

The twelfth week inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house turned out to be one of the most turbulent of the season. It was also a first in the show's history, with three housemates, Nevin, Akbar, and Aryan, sharing the captaincy for the week. However, instead of bringing order, the trio's leadership saw repeated arguments and growing tensions.

All three captains were part of the kitchen team, and several disagreements arose between them and other housemates. One confrontation between Nevin and Shanavas escalated to the point where Shanavas fainted and had to be taken out of the house for medical reasons, staying away for three days.

In the recent episode, Mohanlal addressed the issue and announced a penalty for Nevin's behavior during the altercation. As per the decision, Nevin will not be allowed to claim the "Money Box" if the Money Week segment takes place later in the season. Earlier, Nevin had discussed his intention to take the box if it contained a large cash reward.

The announcement came after Mohanlal asked Nevin directly about the matter. When Nevin admitted that he might consider taking the money, the host revealed the punishment. The decision is considered a setback for Nevin, particularly as the season nears its conclusion.

Meanwhile, Shanavas, who had been away for a few days due to health reasons, made his return during the same episode, rejoining the competition. Following Aryan's departure, only eight contestants now remain. With the finale set to take place in two weeks, three more eliminations are expected before the final five are confirmed.