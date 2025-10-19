Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination Prediction: Former Contestant Names The Likely Eviction This Week

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Eviction Prediction: As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 moves closer to its grand finale, the competition inside the house is becoming increasingly tense. With just three weeks left for the season to conclude, fans are keenly watching every move, alliance, and nomination to predict who might ultimately lift the trophy.

At present, ten contestants remain in the running: Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Lakshmi, Nevin, Noora, Shanavas, and Sabuman. Among them, six have been nominated for eviction this week: Akbar, Shanavas, Nevin, Noora, Lakshmi, and Aryan. As the voting window narrows, discussions and debates among fan groups have intensified, especially over who might leave the show next.

According to a report by Asianet News, former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar has shared his views on the ongoing eviction round. He opined that Akbar and Shanavas are unlikely to be evicted, adding that if either of them exits, the energy inside the house could dip noticeably. Rajith suggested that Nevin faces the highest risk of elimination this week.

He explained that Lakshmi's chances of eviction are relatively slim, as she supports Aneesh inside the house. Since Aneesh is not among the nominated contestants this week, there is a possibility that his supporters' votes could go to Lakshmi. Similarly, Noora might receive Anumol's support, as Anumol too is not in the eviction list. Rajith reasoned that Aryan is safe, while Shanavas is unlikely to leave the house, whether he is nominated or not. This, he said, leaves the likely elimination between Akbar and Nevin. "Akbar is a strong player and adds value to the game, so he's unlikely to be evicted. If either Akbar or Shanavas leaves, the house will lose its liveliness and turn silent. As things stand, Nevin's chances of leaving are higher," Rajith was quoted as saying by Asianet News.

Week 11 Voting Trend

Meanwhile, an unofficial voting poll conducted on the website biggbossvotingmalayalam as of October 17, 2025 (Friday, 11:59 PM), showed Shanavas leading with 19.86% of the votes, followed by Noora (16.70%) and Aryan (15.88%). The remaining nominees, Akbar (15.87%), Nevin (15.85%), and Lakshmi (15.84%), were closely trailing behind, suggesting a tight contest among the lower-ranked contestants.

However, these online figures are not official and should be viewed only as preliminary indicators. Bigg Boss Malayalam has often surprised its audience with unexpected results, and the final elimination will be based solely on the verified vote count compiled by the show's producers.

Whether Nevin will indeed be the one to exit, or if the outcome takes a surprising turn, will be revealed in tonight's episode. With the finale approaching, every vote counts as the show gears up for an unpredictable finish.