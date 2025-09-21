Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Rena Fathima Evicted From Mohanlal's Show? Week 7 Highlights

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: With the seventh week now over, the show enters Week 8 amid heightened anticipation for the next eviction. The highlight of Week 7 was the return of the popular Hotel Task, a recurring challenge where the house is transformed into a five-star hotel and former contestants arrive as surprise visitors. Sobha Viswanath and Shiyas Kareem were the first to enter as challengers, followed by Riyas Salim after their exit.

The Hotel Task wasn't without controversy. During his stay, Shiyas Kareem grabbed attention by tossing aside a doll named Plaachi, which belongs to contestant Anumol. The act triggered heated discussions inside the house and drew reactions from viewers on social media. Host Mohanlal addressed the incident in the weekend episode, staging a dramatic return of the doll. Teasing Anumol, he hinted at a playful "old connection" before handing it back. Anumol responded graciously, saying she holds affection for everyone in the house.

Also Read Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award At 71st National Film Awards For Iconic Contribution

Eviction Tension Rises

While the housemates dealt with the drama, the looming eviction kept tensions high. The week's nomination list included Noora, Adhila, Nevin, Sabuman, Binny, Shanavas, Lakshmi, Aryan, and Rena Fathima. Binny was the first to be declared safe, followed by Nevin and Noora, leaving six contestants in danger. As per unconfirmed reports and online fan polls, Rena Fathima appears to be the frontrunner for elimination. However, the final decision rests on the official vote count, which will be revealed only during Sunday night's broadcast. The show has a reputation for surprising exits, and last-minute voting swings often overturn early predictions.

Oneal Takes Week 8 Captaincy

Meanwhile, a new captain has taken charge for Week 8. Oneal emerged victorious in a paper-plane flying challenge, defeating Adhila and Gizele to secure the captaincy for the first time. The role gives him immunity from nominations and added responsibilities in managing the house.

With the eviction announcement just hours away, all eyes are on whether Rena Fathima will indeed be leaving the show or if Bigg Boss has another unexpected twist in store for viewers.