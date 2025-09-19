Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination Voting Trends Week 7: Rena Fathima Or Nevin Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has now reached the closing stages of its seventh week, and the dynamics inside the house continue to keep viewers engaged. This week, the contestants were tasked with one of the show's recurring highlights, the Hotel Task. The activity saw the house converted into a five-star hotel, where selected former season participants entered as guests and challengers. Sobha Viswanath and Shiyas Kareem appeared first, and after their exit, Riyas Salim joined the house.

As in earlier editions, the re-entry of past contestants was designed to stir up tension among the housemates. While Sobha Viswanath tried to provoke a few members during her brief stay, it was Riyas Salim's entry that triggered stronger reactions. On arrival, Riyas first confronted Lakshmi over her past homophobic remarks before shifting his attention to Shanavas. Both Shanavas and Aneesh had been placed in the role of hotel cleaners, which made them an easy target during the task.

One morning, Riyas clashed with Shanavas over work duties, escalating matters by creating a mess in the house with support from Nevin. The situation led to heated arguments, and Lakshmi, acting as general manager, eventually dismissed Shanavas from his role. The disruption meant the hotel task failed to progress smoothly.

Nominations And Voting Trends Week 7

Parallel to these developments, this week's nomination process brought further interest. Sixteen contestants remain, but Aneesh was given immunity. A set of eight, Jishin, Adhila, Akbar, Shanavas, Nevin, Binny, Anumol, and Abhilash, participated in open nominations, while the rest nominated privately. Noora, who had lost her nomination exemption due to a black coin penalty, was automatically placed on the list. By the end, the names confirmed for eviction risk included Noora, Binny, Aryan, Adhila, Shanavas, Nevin, Sabuman, Rena Fathima, and Lakshmi.

Attention has now turned to voting trends. According to an unofficial poll on biggbossmalayalamvoting, Shanavas currently leads with 25.8% of votes, with Lakshmi close behind at 24.5%. Noora follows at 9.3%, while others like Adhila (8.5%), Sabuman (8.4%), and Binny (6.9%) trail in mid-range numbers. Aryan (5.9%), Nevin (5.5%), and Rena Fathima (5.3%) are at the lower end of the spectrum.

Though these figures provide an early indication, they do not necessarily reflect the final outcome. The show has often produced unexpected eliminations, with the official result determined only by the total votes recorded by the channel. Whether Nevin or Rena Fathima, or perhaps another contestant from the lower bracket, exits the house will only be confirmed during the weekend episode.