Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination Today: Who Will Get Evicted From Mohanlal's Show? Oneal Or Aryan

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination week 4: Are you ready for yet another exciting edition of BBM 7 Weekend? Mohanlal is back on the small screen with a juicy weekend episode, promising blockbuster entertainment for the audience. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is all set to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions and suspense.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 EVICTION EPISODE?

In an interesting development, nine contestants were nominated for eviction in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. Last week witnessed a double elimination as Sariga P G and Sarika K B were evicted from the show on Saturday and Sunday respectively. They made an exit after facing public voting.

Here's the full list of contestants who are in the danger zone this week on the show!

-Abhilash

-Adhila

-Anumol

-Aryan

-Binny

-Gizele

-Noora

-Oneal

-Renu

The game has intensified with the new twists and turns in the show. The makers have amped up the entertainment quotient with the introduction of special task, which challenge the mental strength of the contestants. While a few celebrities have excelled in the game, others have failed to live up the standards.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar. It's now time for the declaration of the results. Wondering who will get evicted from Bigg Boss Malayama 2025 this week? There's a big twist in the tale.

According to X polls and social media pages, Aryan Kathuria's will get eliminated from BBM 7. Aryan and Oneal are said to be in bottom 2, as per a poll conducted by Bigg Boss Voting Malayalam's website.

While Aryan received the lowest votes in the poll, Oneal also couldn't create much magic. It was Noora and Adhila, who earned the highest votes from the audience. If we consider the poll, Aryan has the maximum chances of getting evicted from Malayalam Bigg Boss 7. His journey can get cut short if he earns the least number of votes from the Malayalee audience.

Viewers should take the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change within a few seconds. Mohanlal will announce the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 elimination results on Saturday and Sunday.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is available for streaming online on JioHotstar. The show airs on Asianet.