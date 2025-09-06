Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination Week 5: Who Will Get Evicted From Mohanlal's Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an action-packed episode of BBM 7 as Mohanlal is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 THIS WEEK?

In a massive development, the channel and the production house announced the arrival of wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers introduced five new entries, who promised to shake up the game with their strategies.

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "The game in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is all set to intensify with the addition of new wildcard contestants. The celebrities are ready to shake up things and create their own place in the show. With the entry of the wildcard celebrities, the equation between the existing contestants is expected to change. The makers have decided to introduce the wildcard in the fifth week to spice up the viewership and create more drama for the show. While the original contestants are performing well, the channel and the production house wanted to bring a shocking twist for the audience, so that the TRPs increase."

Akbar, Binny, Oneal, Rena, Aryan, Renu, Shaitya, Shanavas, Adhila, Noora, Sharath, Abhilash, Anumol, Aneesh and Gizele have been nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination in week 5.