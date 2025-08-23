Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted After Bincy? Voting Results Suggest Shocking Twist

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, hold on to your seats as Asianet is all se to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with twists, suspense, surprise and drama. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will witness yet another spicy eviction episode that promises to shock you.

The viewers have been eagerly waiting to know how Mohanlal would react to the latest developments in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 after the contestants engaged in a war of words. Things have changed following the recent eliminations in the show, leaving the auduence surprised.

If you thought that you had seen it all, you're mistaken. The drama in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is about to be intensified.

When the show started, a source shared a juicy update with us. A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Asianet is all set to entertain the audience with a new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, promising blockbuster entertainment. From new twists and turns to an interesting line-up of contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will be loaded with excitement. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the show a successful affair. Expect the unexpected in the new season as the entertainment quotient has been increased.

Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Eviction Episode After Bincy?

Wondering who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7? The BBM 7 voting results indicate that there would be a potential twist in the weekend episode

Anumol, Shanavas, Rena, Akbar, Shaitya, Sarath, Obeal, Sarika, and Kalabhavan Sariga have been nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination this week. One of the contestants will bid adieu to the show.

The voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar, and now, it's time for the declaration of results. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 eviction episode will air on Saturday and Sunday, where Mohanlal will announce the name of the eliminated contestant.

According to the poll conducted by Bigg Boss voting Malayalam, Sariga has received the lowest votes from the fans. She is expected to be in BBM 7 elimination bottom 2, and might bid adieu to the show.

So far, Bincy and Ranjeet have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. The show airs at 9:30pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends on Asianet. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

