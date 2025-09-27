Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From Mohanlal's Show? Abhilash Or Jishin

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination today: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is now in its eighth week, following the recent eviction of Rena Fathima. The show continues to engage audiences as house dynamics shift, and this week's nominations have sparked lively discussions among fans.

A promo released by Asianet showcased a heated exchange between Shanavas and Aneesh. Aneesh stated, "It's not about the mentality of the people here that decides whether you are friends with someone or not." Shanavas retorted, "I am the one who exposed all your lies; I will expose this lie too." Aneesh expressed his surprise at feeling betrayed by Shanavas. The reason behind their fallout will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Adhila and Noora's Tensions Increase In Bigg Boss 19: Will They Face Elimination?

Another promo highlighted tensions between Adhila and Noora, a lesbian couple. Noora expressed her discomfort, saying, "I can't tolerate this anger," while Adhila defended herself by stating, "When I get angry, I get angry; that's an emotion." Despite Adhila's later attempts to console Noora, she remained upset. Viewers are eager to see how this situation develops in the next episode.

Earlier in the seventh week, an emotional moment between Adhila and Noora gained significant attention online. Initially entering as partners but later participating separately, they shared a touching proposal during a hotel task. Adhila proposed to Noora by kneeling with a rose and ring, asking, "Will you be my girl forever?" Noora accepted with an embrace and kiss in front of other contestants. Guest Sobha Viswanath encouraged Adhila to express her feelings openly.

Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Weekend Episode?

This week sees 11 out of 15 contestants up for eviction. Noora is safe after winning the Kireedayudham task, along with Oneal, this week's captain. Contestants facing potential elimination include Akbar, Aryan, Gizele, Sabuman, Shanavas, Adhila, Abhilash, Lakshmi, Binny, Aneesh, and Jishin.

Viewers are closely monitoring online voting trends. Unofficial data from biggbossmalayalamvoting shows Aneesh leading with 25.4% of votes. Shanavas follows at 15.2%, Adhila at 11.2%, and Lakshmi at 10%. Aryan has secured 6%, while Akbar, Gizele, and Binny each have 5.7%. Sabuman holds 5.6%, Jishin is at 5.4%, and Abhilash trails with 4.1%.

These figures offer an early glimpse into viewer preferences; however, the final result will depend on total votes counted by the channel. Whether Abhilash or another contestant from the lower bracket leaves will only be revealed during the weekend episode.