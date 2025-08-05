Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Why BBM 7 Contestant Gizele Thakral Became An Entrepeneur?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant: Gizele Thakral, renowned for her captivating on-screen presence, has ventured into a unique path that intertwines beauty, business, and bold decisions. While fans are cheering for her on Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam, she has already embarked on an unexpected journey into the fisheries industry before joining the show.

Entrepreneurial Journey in Fisheries

A few years ago, Gizele's entrepreneurial spirit took root along Kerala's coastal regions. Inspired by the state's abundant marine life and traditional fishing communities, she saw more than just a business opportunity. It was a chance to make a sustainable impact. She established a fisheries enterprise that prioritises ethically sourced, high-quality products. By collaborating with local fishermen and incorporating modern practices, she ensures ecological responsibility and adherence to global standards.

Gizele's venture is now gaining international recognition for its quality and ethical practices. This success positions her not only as a thriving entrepreneur but also as an influential figure in an industry rarely explored by celebrities.

Commitment to Community and Sustainability

Discussing her business journey, Gizele shared, "Venturing into fisheries wasn't planned, but the more I learned about the people, the ecosystem, and the potential, the more committed I became to making it work-not just for me, but for the community I work with." Her dedication reflects a deep commitment to both community welfare and environmental sustainability.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed as her fisheries enterprise continues to attract attention in global markets. By focusing on ethical sourcing and quality assurance, Gizele has set herself apart as a changemaker in this niche sector.

Gizele Thakral's story is one of transformation from screen star to successful entrepreneur. Her journey into fisheries highlights her ability to blend diverse interests while making a meaningful impact on local communities and global markets alike.