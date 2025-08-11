Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Thakral’s Ethnic Looks That Spell Elegance and Grace

Before captivating audiences on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, actress and entrepreneur Gizele Thakral was already making style headlines with her flawless traditional fashion choices. Known for her glamorous red-carpet appearances, Gizele proved her versatility by embracing classic Indian silhouettes, each styled to perfection. Her pre-show looks are a masterclass in how to blend timeless elegance with a modern touch.

Blush Pink Perfection

Her pastel blush pink embroidered suit was a vision of grace, featuring intricate threadwork and a sheer dupatta delicately draped over the shoulders. She paired the look with statement earrings, a chic quilted white handbag, and soft waves in her hair, radiating timeless elegance that made the outfit effortlessly memorable.

Sunshine Yellow Glow

In another standout moment, Gizele embraced sunshine tones in a mustard yellow suit adorned with white embroidery and scalloped lace details. The vibrant hue highlighted her radiant complexion, while the addition of red bangles and delicate jhumkas gave the outfit a festive, celebratory charm. Paired with classic juttis, it was the perfect example of keeping traditional wear youthful and lively.

Dreamy Baby Pink

Her soft baby pink ensemble showcased a breezy, romantic charm. With subtle floral embroidery on the kurta and a sheer dupatta cascading effortlessly, this outfit exuded a dreamy vibe. Gizele kept the accessories minimal - just elegant earrings and her signature smile - allowing the delicate color to take center stage.

Pristine White Elegance

For a more pristine and understated look, she opted for a white suit accented with small pink floral embroidery. The fresh, clean silhouette paired with traditional gold jewellery and a sleek hairstyle brought out an aura of simplicity and grace. It was the kind of look that feels both comfortable and couture.

Regal Teal Glam

Her deep teal festive outfit was a glamorous ode to rich jewel tones. The shimmering fabric, paired with a matching dupatta, a striking maang tikka, and traditional red bangles, made it a perfect festive night look. The city lights in the backdrop only added to the regal vibe, making it a memorable style statement before her Bigg Boss journey began.

These stunning ethnic looks are proof that Gizele Thakral's style journey is as captivating as her on-screen presence. Whether in soft pastels, vibrant tones, or rich jewel shades, she carries each outfit with grace and confidence. As she takes on the challenges of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, fans can look back at these pre-show moments as a reminder of her timeless elegance and ever-evolving fashion sensibilities.