Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Thakral Wins First Major Task, Proves She’s More Than Just Glamour

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 continues to deliver high-voltage entertainment, and one name that's catching everyone's attention is Gizele Thakral. The glamorous model and actress, who made waves in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 9, has now entered the Malayalam edition with poise, confidence, and undeniable star power.

Gizele, known for her bold fashion sense and composed personality, has brought a refreshing energy into the house. Viewers have been quick to praise her elegance, cultural connect, and the respect she's shown towards fellow contestants and house rules. With Malayali roots through her mother from Alappuzha, her presence feels both global and grounded - a beautiful blend that resonates with audiences across Kerala.

In a recent task, Gizele once again proved she's more than just a pretty face. The challenge required contestants to maintain complete silence and ignore the distractions created by other housemates who tried to provoke them. While some struggled to maintain composure, Gizele stood out for her calm, focused approach, earning praise from both fellow housemates and viewers. Her ability to balance mental strength with emotional intelligence has already made her a strong contender in the game.

A familiar face for reality TV fans, Gizele was earlier seen in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 9, where she entered as a wildcard. She also made her Bollywood debut in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Mastizaade. And presently as a contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, Gizele Thakral is undoubtedly one of the standout contestants and this is only the beginning.