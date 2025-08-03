Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Deepak Mohan, The Comedian Rumored To Join Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is gearing up for its much-anticipated premiere this evening, Sunday, August 3. The show will launch with a grand opening episode airing at 7 PM on Asianet, while viewers preferring digital platforms can access the content via live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar.

Returning to host for the seventh consecutive time, actor Mohanlal continues to be the face of the show, maintaining a presence that has been consistent since its inception.

While the full lineup of contestants has yet to be officially announced, several names have been circulating on social media and among entertainment portals. One name that has emerged with considerable buzz is Deepak Mohan, a stand-up comedian with a background that extends far beyond the stage.

Deepak Mohan: From Engineering to Entertainment

Deepak Mohan is a stand-up comic based in Kochi who has gradually built a name for himself in Kerala's comedy circuit. An alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, he also held the first rank in the Kerala state engineering entrance in 2010-credentials that stand in sharp contrast to his current profession in the arts.

He began his comedy journey in 2018, performing at open mic events in Kochi and later expanding to other cities, including Bengaluru and Pune. In February 2021, Deepak co-founded the Cochin Comedy Project alongside fellow comedians Aneez M Latheef, Mahadevan, John Joe, Sabareesh, and Bharath, with an aim to nurture and grow the stand-up comedy scene in Kerala.

In May 2023, the group signed with the Kerala-based talent agency Wonderwall. Around the same time, Deepak's personal life took an unexpected turn when his planned wedding was cancelled. Instead of retreating, he converted the booked venue, a 500-seater auditorium in Trivandrum, into a sold-out comedy show, an event that was later touted as one of the largest Malayalam stand-up performances in the state.

The success of that performance paved the way for their next project: a statewide tour titled Aaraanu Santhosham Agrihikaatheth, reaching a wider audience across Kerala.

What to Expect

As is tradition, the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant list will only be revealed during the premiere episode. However, if Deepak Mohan enters the house, viewers can expect a unique blend of intellect and humor, traits that have defined his journey so far.

The show will continue its usual schedule, airing daily on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. Subscribers of JioHotstar can also access a 24x7 live feed from inside the Bigg Boss house.

Until the curtain lifts tonight, speculations continue, but one thing remains certain: the stage is set for a diverse and engaging season ahead.