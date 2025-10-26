Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Noora Becomes First Contestant To Enter Final Five, Wins Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The latest phase of the show saw its first contestant secure a direct entry into the highly anticipated Final Five. Noora emerged as the winner of the Ticket to Finale, a special competition that grants the victor exemption from nominations and a guaranteed spot in the last five contestants. The show, which began on August 3, 2025, is now entering its penultimate weeks, making the Ticket to Finale a critical milestone for the remaining housemates.

The Ticket to Finale week features a series of eight tasks designed to test contestants across different skills and strategies. The participant who tops these challenges earns direct passage to the Final Five, bypassing the nomination process for Week 13. Noora accumulated a total of 56 points across the tasks, placing her ahead of Aryan, who finished second with 51 points, and Akbar, who came third with 45 points.

During the episode that aired on Saturday, Bigg Boss presented Noora with a memento commemorating her achievement. Following host Mohanlal's instructions, Aryan collected the memento from the storeroom and handed it over to Noora, who received it amid congratulations from fellow contestants.

Week 12 Voting Trend

Today marks the beginning of Week 13; audience participation continues to play a central role in determining elimination outcomes. According to an unofficial online poll, for Week 12, on biggbossmalayalamvoting, Aneesh is currently leading with 20.47% of the votes, followed by Anumol at 19.04% and Noora at 16.19%. Other contestants, including Sabuman (13.6%), Nevin (10.36%), Akbar (10.25%), and Aryan (10.09%), remain tightly clustered, suggesting a closely contested voting pattern. These figures are preliminary and do not represent the official tally, which will ultimately decide the weekly eliminations.

As the show approaches its final stretch, the Ticket to Finale win offers Noora a strategic advantage in navigating the competitive dynamics of the house. With only two weeks remaining before the finale, every task and vote will be increasingly crucial in shaping the outcome of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. The next episodes are expected to further intensify the race for the coveted trophy, with remaining contestants vying to secure their positions in the Final Five.