Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Results: Know Who Is At Risk Of Elimination Based On The Online Trends

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting: The nomination process for the third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has placed nine housemates in the eviction zone, intensifying the competition inside the house. The Monday episode featured contestants taking turns in the confession room to name two fellow participants they felt should not continue in the game, along with justifications for their choices.

After all the votes were tallied, Sarika K. B. emerged as the most-nominated contestant with five votes against her. Appani Sarath and Shaitya followed with four votes each. Oneal Sabu, Anumol, and Akbar were named three times each, while Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima received two votes apiece. Aryan, who currently holds the captaincy, enjoys immunity from this week's eliminations.

The complete nomination breakdown reflected diverse strategies and alliances. For example, Sarath's name appeared on ballots from several contestants, including Abhilash, Shanavas, and Renu Sudhi, while Sarika's presence in the eviction list stemmed from choices made by Akbar, Adhila-Noora, and Rena, among others. Interestingly, Aneesh avoided any nomination this week, which sparked surprise among housemates and highlighted shifting dynamics within the group.

Unofficial Polls Suggest Likely Eviction Trends

Unofficial online polls have also begun to indicate how viewers are responding to the nominees. According to unofficial voting data from biggbossmalayalamvoting, Anumol currently leads with 33.2% of the total votes. Shanavas follows closely at 30.1%, while Rena (8.5%) and Akbar (6.3%) are in mid-range positions. Shaitya (5.2%), Sarath (4.9%), and Oneal (4.5%) are trailing with smaller shares. At the bottom of the table, Sarika K B (3.6%) and Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga PG) (3.6%) are the ones most vulnerable to elimination. Official voting for this week will close at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The week's episodes have also seen heightened physical activity inside the house. In one task involving teams planting colored flags inside a mud pit, the competition escalated into scuffles, prompting Bigg Boss to pause the game and later intervene firmly after the final buzzer. Despite repeated instructions, several contestants refused to step away, underlining the intensity of the season so far.

With two evictions already behind them, actor Ranjeet Munshi in the opening week and RJ Bincy in the second, the housemates now await the outcome of this week's public vote, which will decide who leaves the Bigg Boss house next.