Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trend Today: Is Sabuman In Danger Of Eviction Ahead Of Finale Week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: As Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 nears its conclusion, the competition has become tighter than ever. The show, now in its 13th week, has eight contestants left in the house: Aneesh, Anumol, Adhila, Shanavas, Nevin, Akbar, Sabuman, and Noora. Aryan was the most recent contestant to be evicted, leaving the remaining participants vying for a spot in the finale.

Noora has already secured her position in the grand finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task last week. All other contestants: Aneesh, Anumol, Adhila, Shanavas, Nevin, Akbar, and Sabuman are now facing nominations, making this week's eviction crucial for the remaining players.

Week 13 Voting Trend

Audience voting continues to play a decisive role in determining the fate of contestants each week. According to an unofficial online poll conducted by biggbossmalayalamvoting, Aneesh currently leads with 22.54% of votes, followed by Anumol with 21.37%. Nevin and Shanavas are close behind with 13.19% and 13%, respectively, while Adhila stands at 12.94%. Akbar trails slightly with 11.04%, and Sabuman finds himself at the bottom with just 5.9% of the votes so far.

While these early figures offer a glimpse into audience sentiment, they are not official. The final results will depend on verified votes counted by the show's producers, and as seen in past seasons, last-minute surges can often alter the outcome dramatically.

High-Stakes Week Before The Finale

This week has been named Big Bank Week, featuring a series of high-stakes money-based tasks instead of the traditional "money box" challenge. According to a report by Asianet News, one of the week's major events, titled Lakshayuddham, saw contestant Noora winning ₹3.5 lakh. However, a newly released promo suggests that an even riskier challenge awaits the housemates, where participants must leave the Bigg Boss house and return within one minute carrying hidden cash. Failure to do so could result in permanent eviction from the house.

The teaser, shared by Asianet, shows Akbar, Adhila, and Anumol stepping out to take part in the task, while other contestants anxiously cheer them on from inside. The suspense surrounding whether they will make it back in time has added an extra layer of tension to an already intense week.

As the season approaches its final stretch, all eyes are now on the voting trends. With Sabuman currently at the bottom, his survival depends on a possible late surge in votes. Viewers are expected to stay tuned closely over the next few days as Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 heads into its finale week, where every vote and every move will count.