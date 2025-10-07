Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends Today: Contestants In The Lead, Trailing, And Facing Possible Eviction

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has now entered its tenth week, with only 11 contestants remaining in the house. The current participants are Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Binny, Lakshmi, Nevin, Noora, Sabuman, and Shanavas.

The season, which has already seen several surprise evictions, witnessed the recent exit of Oneal Sabu and Gizele Thakral, whose departures reportedly took many housemates by surprise. Last week's nomination list had included Lakshmi, Anumol, Oneal, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Adhila, Noora, and Sabuman. Adhila has been appointed as the house captain for this week.

With only four weeks remaining until the finale, the contestants face a series of challenging tasks ahead, including the highly anticipated "Ticket to Finale" challenge. Another task generating interest is the "money box," where viewers are waiting to see which contestant will take it home. The tenth-week nomination voting took place yesterday, with Nevin, Sabuman, Lakshmi, Aneesh, Anumol, Shanavas, Akbar, and Binny up for elimination.

This season has also drawn attention due to discussions about PR (public relations) strategies used by the contestants, which netizens say may influence progress and alter the perceived dynamics of the show.

Allegations Regarding PR Support for Anumol

During a recent morning task, contestants were asked to identify who advances due to PR versus those who progress without it. Most singled out Anumol as benefiting from PR, while Nevin was seen as progressing independently. Binny claimed that Anumol had told her about receiving PR support, mentioning an advance of ₹50,000 with the remaining amount to be provided after the show, totaling around ₹16 lakh. Anumol, however, refuted Binny's claims, saying she had never shared such details and that if Binny heard anything, it must have come from someone else. "Why are you lying? The only two people I tell everything to are Adhila and Noora. Are you saying I told you something that I didn't even tell them?" Anumol responded.

As the week progresses, all eyes are now on how viewers are voting and which contestants may face eviction.

Voting Trends Week 10

Attention has now shifted to voting trends. According to an unofficial poll on biggbossmalayalamvoting, Aneesh is currently leading with 25.4% of the votes, closely followed by Anumol at 22.3%. Shanavas holds 16.3%, while Lakshmi has 10.9% and Akbar has 10.8%. Sabuman and Nevin trail with 5.6% and 5.5%, respectively, and Binny has 3.3% of the votes.

Though these figures provide an early indication, they do not necessarily reflect the final outcome. The show has often produced unexpected eliminations, with the official result determined only by the total votes recorded by the Bigg Boss Official team. Whether Binny or perhaps another contestant from the lower bracket exits the house will only be confirmed during the weekend episode.