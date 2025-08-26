Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trends Today: Renu Sudhi Or Aryan Who Will Face Elimination In Week 4?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has now entered its fourth week, and the contest is beginning to show sharper turns with new twists, nominations, and eliminations shaping the dynamics inside the house. So far, four contestants have exited the show, and the atmosphere is becoming more intense with each passing task and eviction.

This week saw Appani Sharath being chosen as the captain following the captaincy task, while Nevin and Gizele secured the special title of Swechathipathi (Autocrat). Alongside these developments, the week also brought a significant structural change to the competition. Adhila and Noora, who had entered the house as a couple and were treated as a single unit since the start, will now continue as individual contestants. The announcement, made on Adhila's birthday, marked a turning point as both will henceforth be nominated separately and take part in tasks independently.

Interestingly, both Adhila and Noora have found themselves on the nomination list this week, adding further intrigue to how their split participation will impact audience perception and voting patterns. The pair, who have shared screen time together since day one, will now have to rely on their personal game strategies to stay in the competition.

The celebrations inside the house also continued in parallel with the tasks and announcements. On the same day as Adhila's birthday, contestant Binny marked her wedding anniversary. Bigg Boss arranged cakes for both occasions, and fellow housemates extended their wishes, briefly pausing the competitive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the eviction history stands as follows: Ranjeet was the first to be shown the exit, followed by Bincy in the second week. Last week saw a double elimination with Sariga P. G. and Sarika K. B. leaving the house. After these exits, the remaining contestants currently in the fray are Abhilash, Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Binny, Gizele, Nevin, Noora, Oneal, Rena, Renu, Sarath, Shaitya, and Shanavas.

Unofficial Polls Place Noora in Lead as Aryan Lags Behind

The list of nominees for the fourth week includes Oneal, Noora, Renu, Binny, Aryan, Abhilash, and Adhila. According to polling data from the site biggbossmalayalamvoting, which provide an early indication of audience sentiment, suggest that Noora is leading the voting chart with 21.9% support, while Adhila follows with 16.5%. Binny and Abhilash stand at 15.0% and 13.7%, respectively. Oneal has garnered 12.9%, while Renu (12.6%) and Aryan (7.5%) appear to be in the most vulnerable positions.

While these polls are not definitive, they often reflect broader audience discussions and provide a snapshot of possible outcomes. As the weekend nears, all eyes are on whether Renu Sudhi or Aryan will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.