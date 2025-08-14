Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Who Will Get Evicted After Ranjeet?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 voting results: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting week ahead in BBM 7 as Mohanlal will return to announce the next elimination during the weekend episode. While Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Bigg Boss Hindi, Mohanlal acts as the voice of the audience during the weekends.

WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 VOTING TRENDS?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 kick-started with a grand premiere episode on August 3. The makers created ripples with an interesting line-up of contestants. While Mohanlal's presence added charm to the show, the celebrities made waves with their antics in the first week.

A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Asianet is all set to entertain the audience with a new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, promising blockbuster entertainment. From new twists and turns to an interesting line-up of contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will be loaded with excitement. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the show a successful affair. Expect the unexpected in the new season as the entertainment quotient has been increased.

Gossip mills earlier suggested that a mid-week eviction would take place; however, latest reports indicate that the channel might bring a twist to the show.

Shanavas Shanu became the new captain in week 2, and he received a special power.

Akbar, Adhila & Noora, Anumol, Sharath, Gizale, Nevin, Bincy, Binny, Aryan, Shaitya, Shanavas, Sharath got nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers nominated six contestants for a mid-week elimination. This decision surprised the audience, setting several tongues wagging.

Aneesh, Sariga, Rena, Sarika K B, Renu, Oneal have been nominated for the mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. While Gizele and Anumol earned the highest votes in BBM 7 voting trends online, the new twist has changed the game.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7 IN WEEK 2?

All signs indicated that a mid-week eviction would shake up the contestants. Who will get evicted after Ranjeet Munshi's elimination? This is the question on everyone's mind. However, the latest updates reveal that the makers will scrap the eviction and introduce a suspension.

Guess what? Two nominated contestants will be suspended from the BBM 7 house. The contestants will have to compete in a task, and the bottom scorers will be asked to leave the house.