Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Will Aryan Get ELIMINATED?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 voting trends online: Things have turned interesting inside the BBM 7 house following the recent change of events. Just when we thought that the drama in the show was over, the makers surprised us with a new twist. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to capture the attention of the audience and advance to the next stage.

As the show started in August, a reliable source shared an update with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit. The khabri said, "Asianet is all set to entertain the audience with a new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, promising blockbuster entertainment. From new twists and turns to an interesting line-up of contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will be loaded with excitement. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the show a successful affair. Expect the unexpected in the new season as the entertainment quotient has been increased.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 7? VOTING TRENDS ONLINE INDICATE

Seven contestants have been nominated for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 elimination this week. Here's the list of nominated contestants in week 4!

Abhilash
Adhila
Aryan
Binny
Noora
Oneal
Renu

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Aryan Kathuria is in the danger zone as he has earned the lowest votes from the audience.

X