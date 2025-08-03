Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Where & When To Watch Mohanlal’s Show Online And On TV – Full Streaming Details

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted once again by actor Mohanlal, is scheduled to premiere this evening, Sunday, August 3. The grand launch episode will begin airing at 7 PM on Asianet. For viewers preferring digital access, the show will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar.

This marks the seventh consecutive season with Mohanlal at the helm as host, maintaining his long-running association with the Malayalam version of the popular reality series. The logo for the current season was officially unveiled on May 21, 2025, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

At the time of publication, the official list of contestants had not been released. However, discussions and speculations have been active on social media and entertainment forums over the past few weeks. Several names from the Malayalam film industry, television, and online platforms have been circulating as possible participants.

Predicted Contestants Ahead of Launch

Among those widely believed to be part of Season 7 are:

Renu Sudhi, model and wife of the late mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi

Appani Sarath, Malayalam film actor

Binny Sebastian, a doctor and television actress

Oneal Sabu, food vlogger and cultural storyteller

Akbar Khan, singer and mentor on Star Singer Season 10

Sharika, anchor of Hot Seat

Kalabhavan Sariga, actor

Shaitya Santhosh, actor

Aryan Kathuria, model and actor

Shanavas, known for his role as Rudhran in TV serial

Niveen, choreographer

Anumol, serial actress

Bincy, radio jockey

Deepak Mohan, stand-up comedian

Aadila and Noora, a lesbian couple-potentially a first for the show

Munshi Ranjith, actor

Aneesh, reportedly the commoner contestant this season

With just hours remaining until the season premiere, all listed names remain speculative until confirmed by the show itself during the grand launch.

How To Watch

Television Broadcast: Asianet

Digital Streaming: JioHotstar (live and on-demand access for subscribers)

Following the launch, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will continue with daily episodes (9.30pm) and weekend specials (9pm), where Mohanlal typically interacts with contestants. A 24x7 live feed from inside the house will also be available on the JioHotstar platform for subscribers.

The coming weeks will reveal how the confirmed contestants fare inside the Bigg Boss house and which narratives emerge as the season unfolds.