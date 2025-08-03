Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Shanavas Shanu? All About Television Star Who Is Set To Enter Mohanlal's Show

Who Is Shanavas Shanu: The stage is set for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which premiered with a grand opening on August 3. Once again, the legendary Mohanlal returned as host, reigniting excitement among fans. The much-anticipated premiere began sharply at 7 PM, with Mohanlal giving viewers a tour of the revamped house, including the newly introduced powder room and makeup zone. One notable twist this season is the transformation of the jail. No longer a place of respite, it now features an uncomfortable slanting bed, making it a true punishment zone for contestants.

As we eagerly welcome the new contestants inside the house, let us take a look at who Shanavas Shanu:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Shanavas Shanu?

Shanavas Shanu is a known name to Malayalam television. Shanavas was born and brought up in Manjeri, Malappuram, Kerala. He did his graduation from NNS College Malappuram. Shanavas made his debut in the television back in Nithya Das (2010). However, Shanavas got his big break by playing the villain role of Rudhran in Kumkumapoovu. From 2017 to 2019, Shanavas played Indran in Seetha.

Shanavas later made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with film Police Junior. The movie made him win the New Face Award at Adoor Bhasi Awards. Recently, Shanavas was a part of Zee Keralam's Mangalyam.

When Shanavas is not in front of the cameras, then he is a devoted husband and a loving father of his two children. He is now stepping into Bigg Boss' house.

The first contestant who has entered the Bigg Boss house is Aneesh Tharayil. So far, Aneesh, Reneesha Rahiman, Anumol, Aryan Kathuria and Kalabhavan Sariga has entered the house.