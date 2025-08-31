Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Wild Card Entry: Who Are The Five New Contestants? Fifth Week Nomination List Inside

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 introduced a major development this week with the arrival of five wild card contestants, significantly altering the dynamics inside the house. This marks the first wild card entry of the season, and instead of a single addition, five participants walked into the house together, raising the total number of housemates to 21.

The new entrants include television actor Jishin Mohan, interviewer Mastani, architect and actress-model Ved Lakshmi, YouTuber and influencer Praveen, and content creator Akash Sabu, who is also known as Sabuman and is recognized for his work as a food vlogger and dancer.

Their entry followed a process where existing contestants were called into the living area and asked to head one by one toward the main door. Shanavas was the first to step forward, where he was met by Jishin Mohan. In similar fashion, Rena received Mastani, Aneesh welcomed Praveen, Aryan greeted Sabuman, and Nevin opened the door for Ved Lakshmi. It was also the responsibility of these housemates to guide the newcomers through the house and hand them gifts from the storeroom.

Fifth Week Nomination

Alongside the wild card arrivals, the nomination process for the fifth week brought additional twists. Last week's nominations had already taken place, but host Mohanlal informed contestants during a video call from the United States that there would be no eviction over the weekend. Instead, the same nomination list would be carried forward. However, Bigg Boss later revised the list by allowing contestants to nominate housemates who had been exempt from the previous round.

House Captain Nevin and the five new wild card participants were immune from being nominated, though the newcomers were permitted to take part in the process. With this update, the fresh nomination list now includes Aneesh, Shaitya, Akbar, Shanavas, Rena Fathima, and Appani Sarath, in addition to last week's nominees, Abhilash, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Adhila, Noora, Binny, and Aryan. Among them, Appani Sarath emerged as the most-targeted contestant, receiving nine votes.

This means that, apart from Nevin and the five new entrants, nearly every contestant in the house faces the threat of elimination in the coming week. With 21 participants now competing and a nomination list covering almost the entire house, tensions are expected to rise as the season progresses.