Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Mastani (Anwara Sulthana)? Meet NEW Entry

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 wildcard contestant Mastani: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, please join hands to welcome the new wildcard contestants in Mohanlal's show. The makers have added a new twist in the tale, and we are sure you are going to love every bit of it.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Wildcard Contestants Full List

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "The game in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is all set to intensify with the addition of new wildcard contestants. The celebrities are ready to shake up things and create their own place in the show. With the entry of the wildcard celebrities, the equation between the existing contestants is expected to change. The makers have decided to introduce the wildcard in the fifth week to spice up the viewership and create more drama for the show. While the original contestants are performing well, the channel and the production house wanted to bring a shocking twist for the audience, so that the TRPs increase."

Here's the full list of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 wildcard contestants!

-Jishin Mohan

-Mastani (Anwara Sulthana)

-Praveen.P (aka Marketing Mallu)

-Sabuman (Akash Sabu)

-Ved Lakshmi

Who Is Mastani? Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant (Wildcard Entry)

Mastani, whose real name is Anwara Sulthana, is an online media personality. She is a popular digital content creator who joined Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as a wildcard contestant.

Known for her insightful interviews with Malayalam cinema stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Dileep, Mastani's calm and empathetic nature has garnered her a loyal fan base. Her entry into the show adds more drama to the already intense atmosphere inside the house.

Her journey in the digital world is marked by authentic conversations that resonate with audiences. Mastani's Instagram bio read, "An introvert who got famous".

Her interview style is distinct, focusing on emotional depth rather than confrontation or sensationalism. This approach has allowed her to carve out a niche in the digital space. Her conversations often reveal unseen sides of celebrities, striking an emotional chord with viewers.

Her interview with actor Dileep captured the attention of the netizens. In the viral interview, Dileep opened up in a vulnerable manner, earning Mastani praise for her empathetic interviewing technique. Such moments have contributed significantly to her rise in popularity.

Unlike other contestants, Mastani has not been embroiled in any controversy.