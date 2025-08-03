Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Will Playback Singer Akbar Khan Bring His Musical Journey To The Mohanlal-Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premieres this evening, Sunday, August 3, with a grand launch episode at 7 PM on Asianet. As with earlier seasons, the show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, both live and on-demand. Actor Mohanlal returns as the host, continuing his longstanding role in the show.

While the final list of housemates remains confidential until the premiere airs, several names have surfaced as possible participants. One of the most discussed among them is Akbar Khan, a singer whose journey from modest beginnings to a prominent position in Malayalam music television has caught public attention.

Who Is Akbar Khan?

Hailing from Thrissur district in Kerala, Akbar Khan is a playback singer and live performer with a diverse musical background. He first came into the spotlight through television music contests, gaining recognition through shows like Mylanchi and Patturumal. However, it was his appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam that propelled him into wider public view. On the show, Akbar earned the title of Best Performer of the Season, a distinction that significantly boosted his musical career.

What resonated with audiences wasn't just his voice but also his openness about the challenges he faced in life. Akbar spoke candidly about his past hardships and the efforts he made to support his family, which added to his relatability and made him stand out among reality show contestants.

Following his reality show success, Akbar made his playback debut with the film Margamkali, composed by Gopi Sundar. Since then, he has lent his voice to songs in films like Edakkad Battalion 06, Unneesho, and Alliyambal. He also performs regularly at live shows across Kerala and abroad, gaining a strong following on social media for his unplugged covers and stage performances.

Akbar currently appears as a mentor on Star Singer Season 10, where he guides aspiring vocalists. Fluent in a range of musical genres, including ghazals, Carnatic, Qawwali, and contemporary Malayalam hits, his versatility continues to draw attention.

If Akbar enters the Bigg Boss house, he will likely bring a mix of musical talent and personal resilience to the show's unique social setting. However, until the curtain rises tonight, his participation remains unconfirmed.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will air every day on Asianet, with weekday episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9 PM. Viewers can also follow a 24x7 live stream on JioHotstar.