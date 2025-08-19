Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Winner Jinto Bodycraft Booked In Theft Case: Report

Jinto Faces Theft Case: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 title winner Jinto (Jinto Pallooppetta Devassykutty), popularly known as Jinto Bodycraft, has been named in a theft case registered in Kochi. According to a report by Reporter Live, a complaint was filed at the Palarivattom police station alleging that Jinto broke into a bodybuilding centre that had been taken over from him by the complainant.

The complaint states that valuables, including important documents and ₹10,000 in cash, were stolen from the premises. It further alleges that CCTV cameras inside the gym were damaged during the incident. The complainant has also submitted CCTV footage said to show Jinto entering the fitness centre at night. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

This is not the first time Jinto has faced legal scrutiny. Earlier, he had been arrested following a harassment complaint filed by a woman. He was later released on bail in that matter. Prior to this, he was also questioned in connection with a case related to narcotic substances.

From Fitness Fame To Legal Issues

Jinto, who rose to prominence after winning Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, is a well-known figure in Kerala's fitness circuit. A former Mister Kerala, he first trained in karate before moving on to kung fu, eventually building a career as a celebrity fitness trainer. Over the years, he expanded his work by establishing several gyms across the state.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, his home workout videos circulated widely on social media, further boosting his public profile. In the fitness community, he is better known by the moniker "Jinto Bodycraft," reflecting his long association with bodybuilding and training.

However, the recent allegations have once again placed him in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to his professional work. With the case now registered, police are expected to review the submitted CCTV evidence and proceed with questioning as part of the investigation. The case is currently under police investigation.