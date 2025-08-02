Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant Prediction List Final: Here's Who Might Enter The House This Year

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant Prediction: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 3. With only a day left until the grand launch, speculation over the contestant lineup has intensified. While the official list has yet to be announced by the channel, YouTube reviewers and fan pages have been actively sharing prediction lineups based on industry buzz. Among them, a video by YouTube channel Bigg Boss Mallu Talks has drawn attention for what many believe could be the most accurate pre-show prediction so far.

High-Probability Contestant Names (As Per Online Speculation)

The final prediction list includes names from film, television, radio, fashion, music, and digital media. Those listed with high chances of entering the Bigg Boss house include:

Renu Sudhi - Model and wife of late mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi

Abhishree - Actor

Appani Sarath - Malayalam film actor

Binny Sebastian - Doctor and serial actress

Oneal Sabu - Food vlogger and artist

Akbar Khan - Singer from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, current Star Singer Season 10 mentor

Sharika - Host of Hot Seat

Kalabhavan Sarika - Actor

Shaitya Santhosh - Actor

Aryan Kathuria - Model and actor

Shanavas - TV serial actor known for the role of Rudhran

Niveen - Fashion choreographer

Anumol - Television actress

Bincy - Radio jockey

Deepak Mohan - Stand-up comedian

Aadila and Noora - Lesbian couple

Munshi Ranjith - Actor

Other Names Speculated To Join

Rekha Ratheesh - Popular TV actress

Jishin Mohan - Actor

Rohan Lona - Television host

Grand Launch On August 3: Where And When To Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

The grand launch of the much-anticipated reality show will begin airing on Sunday, August 3, at 7 PM on Asianet. For those who prefer to stream, the show will be available for 24x7 live viewing on JioHotstar. Mohanlal will continue to be the host of the show, returning for his seventh consecutive season.

Adding to the buzz, rumors suggest that Reneesha Rahiman, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, might participate in the grand launch event. A new promo teasing the launch is also expected to drop on the morning of August 3.

It is important to note that none of the contestant names have been officially confirmed by the channel at the time of writing. As with every season, surprises and wildcard entries may alter the lineup after the launch.

Viewers can catch the action daily on Asianet or tune into JioHotstar for uninterrupted live coverage from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. The seventh season promises a fresh mix of personalities and drama in the weeks ahead.