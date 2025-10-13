Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Binny Sebastian Evicted From Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has now entered its eleventh week, and Sunday's episode brought another emotional moment for both the housemates and viewers. Actor and television personality Binny Sebastian became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted reality show.

The eviction episode unfolded with the usual mix of tension and anticipation. The week's nomination list included Nevin, Sabuman, Lakshmi, Aneesh, Anumol, Shanavas, Akbar, and Binny. As the weekend episode progressed, Mohanlal gathered the contestants in the garden area for the elimination process, a segment that has become a defining part of the show's weekly format.

As the host called out the names one by one, the suspense narrowed down to three contestants, Binny, Lakshmi, and Akbar, who were left standing in front of concealed stands indicating their fate. When the results were finally unveiled, it was revealed that Binny Sebastian had received the fewest votes and would be leaving the house.

Binny's exit marks another notable moment in this season, which has already seen several surprising eliminations. With her departure, the remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house are Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Lakshmi, Nevin, Noora, Sabuman, and Shanavas.

Who is Binny Sebastian?

Before entering Bigg Boss, Binny was best known for her performance in the Asianet romantic drama Geethagovindam, which began airing in 2023. The series, centered around the lives of Govind Madhavan and Geethu, received a strong following. Actor Sajan Surya played Govind, while Binny Sebastian portrayed Geethu, a role that made her a familiar face among television audiences. The show currently streams on JioHotstar.

As per the Asianet news report, Binny hails from Changanassery in Kottayam district, Binny is a doctor by profession. She took a break from her medical career to pursue acting and later appeared in the Mammootty film Thoppil Joppan.

Binny is married to actor Noobin Johny, who was part of the popular Asianet serial Kudumbavilakku. The couple tied the knot in August 2022 after a seven-year relationship. Noobin, who hails from Rajakkad in Idukki, began his career as a model before entering television.

With Binny's elimination, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 moves into its final stretch. As the show enters the concluding weeks, competition among the remaining contestants is expected to intensify, leading up to the grand finale.