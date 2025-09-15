Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Double Eviction Sees Praveen And Mastani Leave The House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 saw a double eviction on Sunday, with wildcard contestants Praveen P and Mastani leaving the competition.

Praveen, who had entered the house as a wildcard contestant, was the first to leave. After his eviction, he described the experience as a roller coaster, noting that he had put full effort into every task and responsibility. He mentioned that during the previous week, he served as the kitchen captain, ensuring meals were prepared on time, while also participating in all activities and mingling with fellow contestants. He said the eviction came as a shock. He further remarked that, in his view, some housemates who were less active than him still remained in the house. Known on social media as The Marketing Mallu, Praveen creates videos on finance and everyday practical information. He has built a following of more than 3.5 lakh on Instagram and also runs a YouTube channel.

Mastani's Exit Marks Second Eviction of the Week

The second eviction of the day was Mastani, whose entry into the house had created buzz due to her public profile as an interviewer and content creator. Despite being known outside for her interviewing style, Mastani's time in the house was turbulent. Almost from the start, she was seen in heated confrontations with fellow contestants, particularly targeting Renu Sudhi and later Rena. She also became involved in controversies related to comments on housemates' personal matters and, at one point, requested that the cameras not broadcast certain conversations, a request that was ultimately aired, drawing a stern response from host Mohanlal.

Reflecting on her eviction, Mastani said that the audience's decision must have reflected their wish to see her leave. She acknowledged the difficulty of surviving in the house, describing it as a mentally demanding space, and admitted she had anticipated her departure. Outside the show, Mastani is a familiar face from her celebrity interviews and a well-known online presence.

With both Praveen and Mastani leaving in the same week, the dynamics inside Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 are expected to shift yet again as the remaining contestants move forward in the competition.